Publix will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine portal on Monday

If you still need a COVID-19 vaccine, your next opportunity at Publix is on Monday, February 15, at 7 a.m.

Friday's appointments booked up within 2 hours.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

Seniors can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine when the portal reopens.

So far, over 2 million people have been vaccinated in Florida.

Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies statewide offer the vaccine.

