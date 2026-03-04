Spacex targets Wednesday launch of 29 Starlink satellites

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch 29 Starlink satellites Wednesday at 5:43 a.m. from Cape Canaveral. The Falcon 9 booster will make its 25th flight and land on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas." Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet to over 150 countries using low-Earth orbit satellites.



SpaceX is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 is scheduled to lift off at 5:43 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Local perspective:

Nighttime launches from Cape Canaverl are visible to the naked eye for the thousands who live within 180 miles of Space Launch Complex 40, weather permitting.

The mission will mark the 25th flight of the first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions including Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21 and 18 prior Starlink launches.

After stage separation, the booster is set to land on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is Starlink?

Dig deeper:

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries. Using thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit, the network is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet — typically ranging from 45 to 280 megabits per second — particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The service requires a SpaceX-provided kit that includes a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router and power supply. Starlink has been active since 2019 and continues to expand its global coverage.