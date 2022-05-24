COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida up nearly 17%

article

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased nearly 17 percent during the past week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Tuesday that showed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 a week earlier. The data also showed 178 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 166 a week earlier.

The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that showed continued increases in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and was a significant jump from March and April.

For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11. The increases have come as variants of the coronavirus have developed and spread. The numbers, however, remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant swept across the state.