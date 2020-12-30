COVID-19: 1 year ago, medical bulletin went out on 'undiagnosed pneumonia'

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of when the global medical community received an alert about an unidentified cluster of a pneumonia-like illness that would later come to be known as COVID-19.

A year later, the deadly virus has exploded into a global pandemic, infecting more than 82 million people around the world and upending the lives of nearly everyone on Earth.

Last year on Dec. 30, 2019 a minute before midnight, the ProMed bulletin service released a notice warning of the then-unidentified virus.

"The so-called unexplained pneumonia cases refer to the following 4 cases of pneumonia that cannot be diagnosed at the same time: fever (greater than or equal to 38C); imaging characteristics of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome; reduced or normal white blood cells in the early stages of onset The number of lymphocytes was reduced. After treatment with antibiotics for 3 to 5 days, the condition did not improve significantly," the alert read.

In the year since, more than 1.7 million deaths have been attributed to the virus globally and more than 339,000 Americans have died of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, shared a message on the anniversary of the first alerts of the virus.

"As people around the world celebrated New Year's Eve 12 months ago, a new global threat emerged," Tedros said in a video posted to YouTube by the WHO. "Since that moment, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken so many lives and caused massive disruption to families, societies and economies all over the world."

"Going into 2021, we have a simple, yet profound, choice to make: Do we ignore the lessons of 2020 and allow insular, partisan approaches, conspiracy theories and attacks on science to prevail, resulting in unnecessary suffering to people’s health and society at large?" Tedros said, "Or do we walk the last miles of this crisis together, helping each other along the way, from sharing vaccines fairly, to offering accurate advice, compassion and care to all who need, as one global family?"

"The choice is easy. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get there by taking the path together," Tedros said.

The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on Jan. 21, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On March 31, as the virus rapidly spread across the U.S., the White House coronavirus task force predicted up to 240,000 total deaths from the virus. The U.S. reported more than 4,300 coronavirus deaths on March 31, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The country has since surpassed the death toll estimate by White House health officials in March with more than 340,000 deaths, and counting, as of Dec. 30. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. was 2,256.6 as of Dec. 29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And while the novel coronavirus has only been around for one year, decades of research made it possible for scientists to create COVID-19 vaccines in record time.

Two shots that have received approval for emergency use by U.S. regulators — one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health — are so-called messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines, a brand-new technology.

Billions in company and government funding certainly sped up vaccine development, and the unfortunately huge number of infections meant scientists didn’t have to wait long to learn the shots appeared to be working.

But long before COVID-19 was on the radar, the groundwork was laid in large part by two different streams of research, one at the NIH and the other at the University of Pennsylvania — and because scientists had learned a bit about other coronaviruses from prior SARS and MERS outbreaks.

Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, walks by a supportive sign on a boarded-up shop while speaking with homeless people about the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco California on March 17, 202 Expand

"When the pandemic started, we were on a strong footing both in terms of the science" and experience handling mRNA, said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Massachusetts-based Moderna.

Now, multiple new variants of the novel coronavirus has been identified in several countries around the world, alarming medical experts due to their apparent increased risk of transmission. Health officials, however, have stressed that the current vaccines will likely be effective on the new strain.

On Tuesday, the first U.S. case of a new, more contagious, strain first discovered in the U.K. was confirmed in Colorado.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said that the new variant has most likely already been on U.S. soil for some time.

"When you see something that is pretty prevalent in a place like the U.K. — there are also mutations that we’re seeing in South Africa — and given the travel throughout the world, I would not be surprised if it is already here," Fauci told PBS.

Last week, Japan banned nonresident foreigners coming from Britain and South Africa after confirming the new variant in seven people over two days — five from Britain who tested positive at airports and two others in Tokyo.

On Sunday, officials in Canada’s most populous province also identified confirmed cases of the contagious new form of COVID-19.

For the moment, the variant is likely still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travelers from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

"Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant," Bedford said. "It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.