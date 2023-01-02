The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power with dozens on ride

The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando is closed for maintenance after the ride lost power Saturday evening while dozens of guests were on it, according to the park's website.

Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the iconic Ferris wheel – also known as the "Orlando Eye" – on International Drive for a power failure.

It took hours for firefighters to safely rescue more than 60 people who were trapped on the ride, as they had to climb up the 400-foot-tall attraction and manually turn the ride.

At least 20 of the ride's pods were being occupied when the incident happened.

Officials said no one was hurt. At this time, it's unknown when the ride will reopen.