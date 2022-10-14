County workers report name calling from frustrated residents over Hurricane Ian debris pickup

County workers are reportedly being targeted with name-calling, vulgar language and more from people frustrated with Hurricane Ian debris pick-up.

Officials in Orange County are asking for patience, saying they're going as quickly as they can. The county says it could take five to six weeks to clean it all up.

Orange County officials say they've hired private contractors to help clean up the debris and that they're working around the clock to get things back to normal for people.

But many residents are tired of waiting.

"That's a long time! They need to be over here daily getting this stuff because people are pulling out their stuff daily. And it ain't a little bit of stuff!" said one resident.

Seminole County is also asking people to please be patient as clean-up crews there work to haul away storm debris.

There are some tips to help debris pickup go faster in your neighborhood. Officials say there are 6 categories to sort items into:

Vegetation -- like branches and leaves

Hazardous waste

Household garbage

Construction debris

Large appliances

Electronics

Officials also ask you to avoid placing your debris near trees or power-lines because it makes it more difficult to remove.