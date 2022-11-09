Orange County up against deadline on flooding project for Orlo Vista

Orange County leaders are against the clock to start flooding projects in areas we know tend to flood in storms.

But, not just because Tropical Storm Nicole is set to cut through Central Florida. The county is also on a deadline to complete the flood project in Orlo Vista using FEMA grant money awarded.

The county has until February 2024 to get it done.

The massive project includes building a new pump station and making the three retention ponds around the community deeper to hold more water during storms. The county had hoped to start work this month, but it hasn't.

"Asked FEMA if there will be an extension. They won't commit," said Michael Drozeck, Manager of Orange County Stormwater Management Division, "There may be one."

The county has sited funding issues as one reason for the delay in the past for starting work. Between 2018 and February 2022, the county confirmed it received over $7 million from FEMA for the project. But, the lowest construction bid for the project had a much higher price tag – $21.5 million.

Even though FEMA hasn't committed to an extension, the county says the agency approved a roughly $9 million budget increase for the project after Ian hit. In a FAQ document to residents, the county also said it is proposing to fund the over $4 million budget shortfall.

But, there is still a big question about when the work will start.

We asked county leaders if it were possible in the past to use funding to start on one pond as it works on other funding options. The answer was yes and no.

"Digging and creating a little storage might help a little bit, but storm volumes experienced during Irma and now Ian, you really need total volume," said Drozeck.

The county also says it was delayed over a year because of an environmental assessment required by FEMA.

Fox 35 did also reach out to FEMA to get an update on the county's grant application. We are still waiting to hear back.

The county was also awarded grant money from the state for the project.