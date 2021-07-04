Seminole County gets ready for possible impacts from Elsa

Seminole County's emergency preparedness center is up and running.

Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the county is starting to open its sandbagging centers so people can get ready for possible flooding.

"We're at a Level 2 right now. We have some folks, of course, working here and some folks preparing to open up the sandbags tomorrow, things like that," he said. "It'll be a self-serve at the Seminole County Sports Complex, so individuals can come by, get their sandbags if they live in a low-lying area, flood-prone area and get those for protection around their home."

Harris says the county is getting ready to open shelters as well.

"We began quite a bit early getting some of the shelter equipment available, ready to go so they're right now available in trailers ready to be deployed. At the earliest, it looks like we'll open up shelters on Tuesday," he said.

Whether you plan to stay or evacuate when the storm hits, FEMA suggests everyone have flashlights, a battery-powered radio, a two-week supply of any medicines you need, cash, a first aid kit and a week's worth of food and water on hand.

"This is an opportunity for people to prepare for hurricane season in general. So even if the storm doesn't become a hurricane or hit the state, it's a reminder that we need to get those disaster kits ready," Harris said.

Seminole County isn't the only place getting ready early.

Daytona Beach opened sandbagging centers at the city's public works facility on Sunday. It'll be open again there Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.