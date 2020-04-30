Could reopening Florida mean reopening summer school?

Distance learning is going to continue the rest of this school year, but a state lawmaker says student should head to summer school.

Senator Simmons says he wants to see kids back in school sooner rather than later, but FOX 35 News spoke with several districts who said opening over the summer doesn't seem likely or safe yet.

"I think it’s critically important that we get our children back to school over the summer," said Florida State Senator David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs.

As discussions swirl around Florida reopening, state Senator David Simmons told FOX 35 News schools should reopen soon too.