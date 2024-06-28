Could 3 tropical systems form in the Atlantic over the next week?

The tropics are heating up! The FOX 35 Storm Team is now monitoring three systems in the Atlantic for development.

A new tropical wave is situated south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is causing scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict slow development of the system for early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

It has a low, 20% chance over the next seven days to become a system during the second week of July.

Meanwhile, the main area of immediate concern is Invest 95L, which is forecast to become a tropical depression and future Tropical Storm Beryl over the next day or two.

"Its track is still far from certain, but most models bring it into the Caribbean next week, tracking south of Florida," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "There are some indications this system may try to move farther north toward our area of concern around the week of July 6-7th, but we're more than a week out and that scenario is far from certain."

Invest 94L continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity over the western Caribbean Sea.

While there is a possibility for the system to develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, the chances remain low.

Stay connected with FOX 35 Orlando: