Florida bear hunt: FWC approves proposal for first bear hunt in 10 years

By and FOX 35 Digital Staff
Published  August 13, 2025 12:50pm EDT
Florida bear hunt
FOX 35 Orlando
The Brief

    • The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted on Wednesday to host a proposed three-week bear hunt in December.
    • The Florida bear hunt rules would include a lottery-style permitting process and up to 187 bears being killed in four designated areas of the state.
    • The idea of a bear hunt in Florida is a controversial topic, with strong arguments presented by both supporters and opponents.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted on Wednesday to host a proposed three-week bear hunt in December. This will be the first time in 10 years that hunting black bears will be permitted in the Sunshine State. 

The proposal has drawn months of debate, with wildlife advocates in opposition citing concerns about the ethical treatment of the animals, potential harm to cubs and the lack of scientific justification for the hunt. Those in support argue the bear hunt would help with population management and conservation funding. 

What is the Florida bear hunt proposal?

What we know:

FWC officials unanimously passed the proposal with the five commissioners present. Two commissioners were not at the meeting. 

The newly approved Florida bear hunt rules would include a lottery-style permitting process and up to 187 bears being killed in four designated areas of the state:

  • East Panhandle (68 bears)
  • North (46 bears)
  • Central (18 bears)
  • South (55 bears)

The rules would also include guidelines to encourage hunters to kill male bears. 

Hunters will need to apply for permits through a random drawing, with a $5 application fee. Successful applicants will then pay $100 for a resident permit and $300 for a non-resident permit. 

Hunters will be allowed to use various archery equipment, muzzle-loading guns, shotguns, center fire rifles, revolvers, pistols and pre-charged pneumatic air guns. 

What's next:

The proposed rule changes would take effect for the 2025-26 hunting season. 

The hunt is slated to run from Dec. 6-28.

How do people feel about the bear hunt?

What they're saying:

The idea of a bear hunt in Florida is a controversial topic, with strong arguments presented by both supporters and opponents.

FWC officials say hunting is a biologically sound method for managing bear populations in certain Bear Management Units where numbers have grown significantly. However, the agency emphasized that hunting alone will not resolve human-bear conflicts and that broader conflict prevention strategies must continue.

Those in support argue the bear hunt would help with population management and conservation funding. 

Meanwhile, those in opposition cite concerns about the ethical treatment of the animals, potential harm to cubs and the lack of scientific justification for the hunt.

When was the last bear hunt in Florida?

The backstory:

Florida last held a black bear hunt in October 2015, the first in more than 20 years. The hunt sparked widespread backlash after permits were made available to anyone willing to pay, and hundreds of bears were killed in a matter of days— ending the season abruptly due to overwhelming success.

Since then, the state has not permitted any bear hunting, and the issue has become a lightning rod for debate. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

