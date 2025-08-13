Owner of dog that killed Florida child will face misdemeanor charge, officials say

The Brief Michael Millett died on Jan. 13 after he was brutally mauled by two dogs in a Volusia County neighborhood. The owner of one of the dogs is now facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge. The charge relates to the ‘Dangerous Dog Act,’ which involves owning or having a dog that was not previously declared dangerous and causes great bodily harm or death.



The owner of one of the dogs that killed an 8-year-old Florida boy in January is now facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge, according to State Attorney William Scheiner.

Scheiner made the announcement at a news conference with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Second-degree misdemeanor charge

What we know:

Scheiner said a misdemeanor charge had formally been filed against one of the owners of the two dogs that killed 8-year-old Michael Millett.

Amanda Franco, 31, is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge involving the "Pam Rock Act," also known as the "Dangerous Dog Act," which involves owning or having a dog that was not previously declared dangerous and causes great bodily harm or death. Chitwood said Franco has an extensive criminal history, primarily related to drugs.

Michael Millett died on Jan. 13 after he was brutally mauled by two dogs in a Volusia County neighborhood.

‘It’s not enough'

What they're saying:

Scheiner said the "Dangerous Dog Act" charge is the only one that could be filed in the case under current state laws. He said he can't use newly passed laws to prosecute people for events in the past.

"The law, as it currently stands, does not support a different charge," he said. "Unfortunately, my hands are tied in this scenario."

Both Scheiner and Chitwood encouraged the public to contact state lawmakers for changes to the current laws to help in more serious sentencing for dog attacks.

"It's not enough," Scheiner said. "But Michael's death will not be for nothing. From this point forward, we need to advocate for change."

"Please don't suffer in silence," Chitwood said. "Report and document dangerous dogs."

What is the ‘Pam Rock Act’, nicknamed the ‘Dangerous Dog Act?’

Dig deeper:

The "Pam Rock Act" was named in memory of Pamela Rock, a mail carrier who was killed by a pack of dogs in 2022. The legislation aims to strengthen public safety by holding owners of dangerous dogs more accountable for their animals' actions and by providing clearer guidelines for handling dangerous dog situations.

The law mandates liability insurance for owners of dangerous dogs, requires reporting of dog bites and increases penalties for violations. It also addresses the impounding and potential euthanasia of dogs involved in severe attacks.

The law emphasizes the importance of promptly reporting dog bites to animal control authorities to allow for timely intervention and risk management.

What happened to Michael Millett?

The backstory:

Michael died on Jan. 13 after he was brutally mauled by two dogs in a Volusia County neighborhood.

He was riding bikes with his friends in the neighborhood when they stopped to pet the loose dogs. It was then that he was attacked and killed. Authorities said Michael's mother jumped on top of him to shield him from the attack.

Michael sustained 12 bite wounds and suffered a broken neck and leg.

The dogs involved in the incident have since been euthanized.