Cortes seeks to recapture Florida House seat

article

After losing his seat in 2018, former state Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs, opened a campaign account Tuesday to try to return to the Florida House, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Cortes will run this year against Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, in House District 30, which is made up of parts of Orange and Seminole counties. Goff-Marcil captured 52.9 percent of the vote in 2018 to unseat Cortes, who served four years in the House. Goff-Marcil had raised $18,170 for her reelection campaign as of March 31, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile in another Central Florida race, Leesburg Democrat Linda Joanne Kero opened a campaign account to try to defeat Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the Hills, in Lake County’s House District 32, according to the Division of Elections website. Also in the race are Democrats Stephanie Dukes and Ryan Morales. Sabatini had raised $33,567 for his reelection bid as of March 31.