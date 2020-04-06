Coronavirus testing site opens in Melbourne, plans to test 1,000 people per day

A new coronavirus testing site is now open in Melbourne.

The Omni Center is testing 200 people in just three hours.

The site plans to test 1,000 people per day.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 recovery numbers aren't available for Florida yet

You must make an appointment before visiting.

The testing center is only available first responders, grocery store workers, people over the age of 45 with chronic illnesses, and anyone over the age of 60.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News