COVID-19 recovery numbers aren't available for Florida yet

New numbers from Johns Hopkins University show the number of people who have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, but experts say the reported number is low.

Specific numbers of recovery cases in Florida are still not available.

As of Sunday night, according to the Johns Hopkins website, more than 260,000 people across the globe have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, which includes about 17,000 in the U.S.

However, experts believe that number that is being reported is low and urge people to remain calm.

"People, of course, are recovering. People are getting through this. The majority of people are and will," said Dr. Jason Littleton, of Littleton Concierge Medicine. "More people recover than deaths in the coronavirus pandemic."

Florida Department of Health officials haven't released how many people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in the state.

In a statement, they say:

"The state is developing new efforts daily as we respond to COVID-19 that keeps Floridians and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus. We are looking forward to sharing more information regarding cases, including recovered cases, as it becomes available."

Dr. Littleton believes many factors make it difficult to track the number of people who have recovered, including people not following up, someone who is asymptomatic or hasn't been tested at all.

"We don’t have the tool or manpower to accurately gauge on that," Dr. Littleton said.

According to the CDC, most people with COVID-19 have mild illnesses and recover in the isolation of their own homes, but people with severe cases need to be hospitalized.

The CDC says someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is considered recovered if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours, their symptoms have improved and seven days have passed after getting symptoms.

The CDC also says the person should take a coronavirus test twice and test negative both times within 24 hours.