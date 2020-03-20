Coronavirus forcing couples to put weddings on hold

article

Just as the sun finished rising over the Caribbean in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Luis Gonazlez captured a special moment on his GoPro with his love.

“He was like, 'Go over there. Let me take this picture,'” said Marcela .“In a matter of a few seconds, I was like, 'Where is he?' [I] turned around and he was down on one knee.”

It was a picture-perfect engagement carried out by her fiancé, Luis, on August 23.

The engagement kicked off a whirlwind eight-month adventure of planning their dream wedding.

We were trying to get everything done as early as possible because I didn’t want to get overwhelmed or stressed,” Marcela said.

They sent out save the dates and invitations to family and friends from Brazil and Venezuela to Thailand and Spain.

They bought wooden table numbers, greenery and got their marriage license.

Advertisement

“Everything was pretty much on track,” Marcela said.

But last week, Marcela got a phone call from her venue, postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cried. I cried,” she said.

That call sent this couple into panic mode.

“More than 70 people already RSVP’d [and] made hotel reservations,” Marcela said.

They’ve been calling and texting all their family and friends while updating their wedding website.

“As you can see, it doesn’t have the date anymore. We changed it to sometime,” Marcela said.

They’re still trying to coordinate a new wedding date that works for them and all 10 of their vendors they’ve already paid deposits to.

“It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming,” she said.

While disappointed, they’re also thankful.

“The most important [thing is] that we’re together and we’re healthy in this whole crisis, which is what really matters,” Luis told FOX 35 News.