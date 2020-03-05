Coronavirus: Elderly man tests 'presumptive positive,' 9 cases now tied to Florida

article

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that another person tied to the state of Florida has tested 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The patient is reportedly an elderly person from Santa Rosa County who has "severe underlying conditions."

"He had been doing international travel. He's not in shape to fully answer all the questions so there is an investigation ongoing."

The case still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor held a press conference at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office when he made the announcement.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the following cases have been reported:

2 – Florida Residents

1 – Florida Resident Presumptive Positive

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

On Wednesday there had been three cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Florida, including two residents of the state who have tested positive and one visitor from another state whose status is "presumptive positive." Five additional Florida residents have tested positive for the virus, but they are in other parts of the country, where they will remain until healthy. This latest case bring the number to 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.