Coronavirus causes Central Florida restaurant to temporarily close after reopening

Kiwi's Pub & Grill announced on Saturday it will temporarily close after finding out six of its customers tested positive for COVID-19.

Kiwi's Pub & Grill owner, Rick Culmer, said his main concern right now is to keep his customers and community virus-free.

In hopes of doing so, he said the restaurant will stay closed until he and his staff can provide a safe and healthy environment.

"It is heartbreaking to feel that we have to take this drastic step. We feel that your time at Kiwis is supposed to be a fun and relaxing experience and currently I don’t feel that we can guarantee that." — Rick Culmer, Kiwi's Pub & Grill

With safety as the main concern, the restaurant urges anybody with symptoms to remember to self-isolate for 14 days and take precautions given by medical professionals.

Culmer said he is trying to gather as much information as he can and wants the public to know that anyone that may have the virus or symptoms can message him judgment-free.

The restaurant let the public know through a Facebook post its decision to temporarily close.