Coolest air of the season arrives on Halloween in Central Florida

The showers and storms associated with a strong cold front that swept over the state on Thursday will usher in much colder air this weekend.

On Halloween, Central Floridians will be waking up to the 50s.

On Saturday, expect a few fast-moving showers to start the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-and-upper 70s.

The coolest night of the Fall season is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, as lows drop into the mid-and-upper 50s.

FOX 51 viewers in Alachua and Marion counties will be waking up to temperatures right around 50 degrees.

It will be a pleasant Sunday, as highs top out in the upper 70s to around 80 with clear blue skies and comfortable air.

