Cooking with Allison: Scrumptious pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving Day
ORLANDO, Fla. - Pumpkin pie is a holiday favorite, and I am excited to share my Nana's pumpkin pie recipe with you! This is great for folks who don't want to fuss with making pie crust. m
This recipe actually makes its own crust in the oven. Top it with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon, and your family will love it.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- ½ cup Original Bisquick mix
- 1/2cup sugar
- 1cup evaporated milk
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
- Whipped cream topping, if desired
Steps:
- Heat oven to 350°F
- Grease 9-inch pie plate
- Stir all ingredients except whipped topping until blended
- Pour into pie plate
- Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean
- Cool 30 minutes
- Refrigerate about 3 hours or until chilled
- Serve with whipped topping & enjoy!
- Store covered in refrigerator
