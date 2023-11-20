Cooking with Allison: Scrumptious pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving Day

Pumpkin pie is a holiday favorite, and I am excited to share my Nana's pumpkin pie recipe with you! This is great for folks who don't want to fuss with making pie crust. m

This recipe actually makes its own crust in the oven. Top it with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon, and your family will love it.

Ingredients:

1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

½ cup Original Bisquick mix

1/2cup sugar

1cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

Whipped cream topping, if desired

Steps:

Heat oven to 350°F Grease 9-inch pie plate Stir all ingredients except whipped topping until blended Pour into pie plate Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean Cool 30 minutes Refrigerate about 3 hours or until chilled Serve with whipped topping & enjoy! Store covered in refrigerator