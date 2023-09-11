Cooking with Allison: One-pan sloppy joes

On this week's Cooking with Allison segment, we're making sloppy joes. These sloppy joes are made in one pan with just a few simple ingredients.

This is a hearty dish to serve for dinner, or at your next tailgate.

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef (or ground turkey)

1 can chicken gumbo soup

2 tbsp. dried onion

2 tbsp. ketchup

2 tbsp. mustard

dash hot sauce

Hamburger buns

optional: BBQ sauce, green chilies, etc.

Method