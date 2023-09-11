Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Allison: One-pan sloppy joes

By
Published 
Cooking with Allison
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - On this week's Cooking with Allison segment, we're making sloppy joes. These sloppy joes are made in one pan with just a few simple ingredients. 

This is a hearty dish to serve for dinner, or at your next tailgate.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. ground beef (or ground turkey)
  • 1 can chicken gumbo soup
  • 2 tbsp. dried onion
  • 2 tbsp. ketchup
  • 2 tbsp. mustard
  • dash hot sauce
  • Hamburger buns
  • optional: BBQ sauce, green chilies, etc.

Method

  1. Brown the ground meat.
  2. Add in the remainder of the ingredients.
  3. Once the sauce is bubbling, serve on a hamburger bun.
  4. Enjoy!