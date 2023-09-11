Cooking with Allison: One-pan sloppy joes
ORLANDO, Fla. - On this week's Cooking with Allison segment, we're making sloppy joes. These sloppy joes are made in one pan with just a few simple ingredients.
This is a hearty dish to serve for dinner, or at your next tailgate.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. ground beef (or ground turkey)
- 1 can chicken gumbo soup
- 2 tbsp. dried onion
- 2 tbsp. ketchup
- 2 tbsp. mustard
- dash hot sauce
- Hamburger buns
- optional: BBQ sauce, green chilies, etc.
Method
- Brown the ground meat.
- Add in the remainder of the ingredients.
- Once the sauce is bubbling, serve on a hamburger bun.
- Enjoy!