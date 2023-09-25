Cooking with Allison: Shakshouka for breakfast
ORLANDO, Fla. - This week on Cooking with Allison, I am sharing an impressive breakfast recipe called Shakshouka. It sounds super fancy, but it is easy to make.
This dish has a tomato base with a ton of spices, and you crack eggs in the sauce and they poach beautifully. Serve with crispy bread and you have a delicious and easy breakfast.
The good news is you most likely have most of the ingredients at home.
Ingredients
- 1/2 red pepper
- 1/2 onion
- Hard chorizo
- 1 tsp. Garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Cumin
- 1 tsp. Onion powder
- 3/4 tsp. Paprika
- 1/2 tsp. Chili powder
- 1 clove garlic
- Canned crushed tomatoes (28 oz. can)
- 4 eggs
- Feta cheese
- Cilantro
Shakshouka for breakfast
Method
- Chop the chorizo and place in a large skillet. Cook on medium high until heated through.
- Add in diced onion and red pepper. Heat for 3 minutes.
- Add your spices (garlic powder, cumin, onion powder, paprika and chili powder) and minced garlic until fragrant.
- Pour in the entire can of crushed tomatoes.
- Once it is bubbling, make 4 holes in the sauce and crack your eggs.
- Cover the pan and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking.
- When there is a minute left to cook, sprinkle feta on top of the eggs.
- Top with cilantro and serve with crispy bread.