Cooking with Allison: Shakshouka for breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. - This week on Cooking with Allison, I am sharing an impressive breakfast recipe called Shakshouka. It sounds super fancy, but it is easy to make. 

This dish has a tomato base with a ton of spices, and you crack eggs in the sauce and they poach beautifully. Serve with crispy bread and you have a delicious and easy breakfast. 

The good news is you most likely have most of the ingredients at home. 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 red pepper
  • 1/2 onion
  • Hard chorizo
  • 1 tsp. Garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Cumin
  • 1 tsp. Onion powder
  • 3/4 tsp. Paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. Chili powder
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Canned crushed tomatoes (28 oz. can)
  • 4 eggs
  • Feta cheese
  • Cilantro
Shakshouka for breakfast

Method

  1. Chop the chorizo and place in a large skillet. Cook on medium high until heated through.
  2. Add in diced onion and red pepper. Heat for 3 minutes.
  3. Add your spices (garlic powder, cumin, onion powder, paprika and chili powder) and minced garlic until fragrant.
  4. Pour in the entire can of crushed tomatoes.
  5. Once it is bubbling, make 4 holes in the sauce and crack your eggs.
  6. Cover the pan and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking.
  7. When there is a minute left to cook, sprinkle feta on top of the eggs.
  8. Top with cilantro and serve with crispy bread.