Cooking with Allison: Shakshouka for breakfast

This week on Cooking with Allison, I am sharing an impressive breakfast recipe called Shakshouka. It sounds super fancy, but it is easy to make.

This dish has a tomato base with a ton of spices, and you crack eggs in the sauce and they poach beautifully. Serve with crispy bread and you have a delicious and easy breakfast.

The good news is you most likely have most of the ingredients at home.

Ingredients

1/2 red pepper

1/2 onion

Hard chorizo

1 tsp. Garlic powder

1 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Onion powder

3/4 tsp. Paprika

1/2 tsp. Chili powder

1 clove garlic

Canned crushed tomatoes (28 oz. can)

4 eggs

Feta cheese

Cilantro

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shakshouka for breakfast

Method