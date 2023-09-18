Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Allison: Easy pumpkin muffin recipe

By
Published 
Updated 9:58AM
Cooking with Allison
FOX 35 Orlando

Cooking with Allison: Pumpkin muffins

Cooking with Allison: Pumpkin muffins

ORLANDO, Fla. - In this week's segment of Cooking with Allison, we're showing you how to make pumpkin muffins. 

Ingredients

  • 3 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cans pumpkin

Method

  1. Mix dry ingredients into a large bowl.
  2. Add the wet ingredients and mix well.
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 3- - 35 minutes (until a toothpick comes out clean)
  4. Enjoy!