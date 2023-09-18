Cooking with Allison: Easy pumpkin muffin recipe
ORLANDO, Fla. - In this week's segment of Cooking with Allison, we're showing you how to make pumpkin muffins.
Ingredients
- 3 1/4 cup flour
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cans pumpkin
Method
- Mix dry ingredients into a large bowl.
- Add the wet ingredients and mix well.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 3- - 35 minutes (until a toothpick comes out clean)
- Enjoy!