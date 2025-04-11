Convicted killer mistakenly released from Georgia prison captured in Florida: officials

The Brief Kathan Guzman, the convicted killer who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison, was captured in Florida on Friday. He was located by U.S. Marshals Service at his mother's house, officials confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta. According to corrections officials, the release occurred due to a paperwork error.



A convicted murderer mistakenly released from a prison in Georgia was captured in Florida on Friday, officials said.

What we know:

Kathan Guzman was located by the U.S. Marshals Service at his mother's house, officials confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta. No other details were immediately released.

Kathan Guzman, convicted of felony murder, was mistakenly released from prison.

Who is Kathan Guzman?

The backstory:

Kathan Guzman was serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, but was recently released by mistake from a Georgia prison.

He was arrested in August 2022 and later charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and necrophilia.

Guzman was convicted in October 2024 of felony murder and sentenced to life.

Guzman had known ties to Central Florida, where Christina Grayson, Delila's mother, currently resides.

The mistaken release left Delila's family stunned and frightened as authorities searched for Guzman.

Big picture view:

The mistaken release has raised serious concerns about breakdowns within the corrections system, not to mention the trauma that the victim's family continues to face.

‘They promised me that he would never get out’

What they're saying:

Grayson said she was promised by authorities in Georgia that Guzman would never get out of jail.

"They looked me in my face, and they promised me that he would never get out. I had nothing to worry about. And he's out free."

She added, "There is no explanation. It seems like the big runaround to be honest."

This is a developing story. Check back updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: