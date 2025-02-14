Controversial 'banned' book removed from Volusia County school libraries

The Brief The Kite Runner has been removed from Volusia County school libraries after a parent, Jenifer Kelly, raised concerns about its presence despite prior agreements for parental consent in advanced classes. During a school board meeting, Kelly was interrupted while reading an excerpt from the book, prompting immediate action to remove it from all schools.



A book banned at high schools across the country has now been taken off school library and media center shelves in Volusia County.

The removal occurred after a parent, Jenifer Kelly, was interrupted as she read an excerpt from The Kite Runner during a Feb. 11 school board meeting.

"Please cut the mic," a board member could be heard saying. "Please, stop!"

If it can’t be read aloud, Kelly argues why it is in the libraries and media centers for children to check out. "It was a visual definition of hypocrisy," Kelly said.

What we know:

In November 2024, the Florida Department of Education released the latest list of "removed" or "discontinued" books from school districts across the state.

Volusia County Schools removed 53. The Kite Runner was one of them – but only the graphic novel version.

What they're saying:

When Kelly saw a photograph (which has since been removed) on the New Smyrna Beach High School Facebook page promoting The Kite Runner as a "staff pick" for literacy week, she was frustrated. She and other parents fought to have the book removed from Volusia County schools, and they believed they had succeeded.

"This is the book I came to a resolution with them last school year, that was removed from the library – supposedly," Kelly said.

According to Kelly, the resolution she and district officials agreed upon was that The Kite Runner would not be freely accessible to all students. For students in advanced placement classes, a disclaimer and parental consent are required to read it.

FOX 35 News reached out to Volusia County Schools for comment. Spokesperson Sarah Lux responded with this statement:

"In the 2023/2024 school year, Volusia County Schools reported to the Florida Department of Education that it removed the graphic novel version of The Kite Runner from every school in our district. The traditional version of the novel was not removed.

We did receive an objection to the traditional novel for the 2023/2024 school year and proceeded with that process, which requires meetings with the identified schools the objection will apply to. Three schools were named, and all three agreed to resolutions regarding the book. New Smyrna Beach High School was not identified in that objection and, as such, did not have a resolution to remove the book.

However, if a book is read during public comment at a board meeting and any board member requests the reader to stop due to the content, that book must immediately be removed from all schools. Because a board member stopped the reading at the board meeting on Tuesday, the novel has been removed."

Dig deeper:

According to 2024 Florida state statute 1006.28, "Parents shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection. If the school board denies a parent the right to read passages due to content that meets the requirements under sub-sub-subparagraph b.(i), the school district shall discontinue the use of the material in the school district."