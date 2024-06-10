USA, Brazil to face off in Continental Clásico at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday: Parking, tickets & more

article

Wednesday marks the 20th all-time meeting between the Men's U.S. National Soccer Team and Brazil – and the historic matchup is happening right here in Orlando.

The Allstate Continental Clásico is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the soccer match:

Game day timeline

2 p.m.: All stadium parking lots open

2 p.m.: Free stadium shuttle services begin

2:30 p.m.: U.S. Soccer beer & seltzer garden at Lake Lorna Doone Park (near Gate A on Church Street)

2:30 p.m.: U.S. Soccer block party at Wall Street Plaza (ends at 6:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.: North Stadium Box Office Opens (located at Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

5:30 p.m.: All gates open

7 p.m.: Kick-off

1 hour after game ends: Shuttle services end

RELATED: Simone Biles dominates US Championship with record 9th win

Tickets

Tickets for the match and on-site stadium parking are still available.

Fans are encouraged to download ticket(s) to their smartphone for faster entry, according to the website. Mobile ticketing is highly encouraged for this event.

According to Camping World Stadium, screenshots are not valid for entry. Guests with screenshots will be serviced at the north box office. If fans cannot provide the live ticket, then the guest will be denied entry.

Tailgating

Tailgating is allowed in all Camping Wold Stadium lots, except bus lots and Jones High School. According to the website, tailgating is prohibited in bus lot E and bus Lot 3. Tailgating is permitted in Lot 3 for regular car parking only.

Alcohol policy

Alcohol sales end at the 75th minute, except on the club and suite levels.

RELATED: Dornoch wins 156th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Bag policy

Camping World Stadium's bag policy asks fans to leave large bags at home. The clear bag policy is in effect for this match.

The following bags are allowed inside the stadium:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14" x 14" x 6"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" may be taken inside the stadium

Prohibited items include: coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, computer/camera bags

Allstate Continental Clásico - U.S. Men's National Team v Brazil will be played at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, June 12. Here is a look at the clear bag policy. (Credit: Camping World Stadium)

Exceptions include medically-necessary items and parent bags, according to the website.

Prohibited items

The following items are not allowed inside the Camping World Stadium for USA vs. Brazil:

Air horns

Coolers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Large bags

Non-clear bags

Weapons of any kind

Outside food & drinks

Signs larger than 11" x 17"

Pets (except service animals)

Signs with indecent or derogatory comments, images etc.

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses 3 in. or longer (cameras with lenses shorter than 3" are permitted)

Parking & shuttle services

There are a variety of transportation options for this match.

Fans can purchase tickets to park in the Camping World Stadium parking lot, or they can park in downtown Orlando. You can also snag an Uber or Lyft or take the free shuttle.

The City of Orlando is offering free downtown shuttle services. Shuttle services will begin at 2 p.m until 1 hour after the game ends.

Allstate Continental Clásico - U.S. Men's National Team v Brazil will be played at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, June 12. Here is a look at the parking and shuttle map in Downtown Orlando. (Credit: Camping World Stadium)

If you're using the shuttle, it will pick fans up and drop them off on Central Avenue between Hughey Avenue and Garland Avenue, under Interstate 4.

At the stadium, the shuttle will pick up and drop fans off on Church Street and Nashville Avenue.

Road closures

Although the match starts at 7 p.m., roads will be closed on Wednesday starting at 1:30 p.m. See the map above.

Uber, Lyft, taxi pick-up and drop-off

Ride-share services have two locations where they can pick-up or drop-off fans:

Rio Grande Avenue between Central Boulevard and Anderson Street

Central Boulevard between Hughey Avenue and Gardland Avenue

Click here for more information.