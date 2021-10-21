Contest calls for home bakers to have recipe on Betty Crocker cake box

article

Home bakers can now enter their recipes to be displayed on an iconic cake box.

Betty Crocker turns 100 on Thursday and to celebrate this momentous occasion, the company wants to highlight home bakers who got creative with the iconic mixes.

Now through December 31, baking enthusiasts can share their recipes at CallMeBettyCrocker.com. Contestants can provide the story behind the dish as well as how it is used in their family gatherings.

Each recipe must include at least one Betty Crocker product in it.

Winners will have their recipes displayed on a custom package and win a Betty Crocker prize pack!

You can find rules and enter to win HERE.

