Alabama lifeguards help 95-year-old down to beach every day during her stay

Lifeguards in Alabama helped one elderly woman have some great beach days despite not being able to make it on her own down to the sand.

Orange Beach Surf Rescue helped Ms. Dottie, 95, down to the beach every day for one week so she could put her toes in the sand.

In a Facebook post, lifeguards said, "Everyday (sic) for one week Lifeguards would meet Ms. Dottie and her family to help assist her down to her beach chairs then at days end escort her back to the condo. The family thanked us in return with a fridge full of food at the end of the week."

At the beginning of the post, Orange Beach Surf Rescue said, "Lifeguards are public servants and we could not be happier to help provide this service."