Construction set to begin on ChampionsGate diverging diamond interchange

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is constructing a new interchange at Interstate 4 and County Road 532, which they say will alleviate traffic congestion.

FDOT just started the project this month, and they are installing a "diverging diamond interchange" in the ChampionsGate area.

It couldn't come soon enough for residents who say the area has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years.

Armando Davila said a lot of the growth in the area is being driven by new housing and that has created a traffic nightmare.

"It's grown a lot," he explained. "It could be like 30 minutes just to get from the hotel to I-4."

"They're just multiplying, multiplying, but they're not fixing the roads so that people can use it," lamented another resident, Jeanette Sutherland. "It backs up for miles sometimes and just getting through the turns you still need to wait a long time."

This new project should help people get where they're going faster which is welcome news to these residents.

"The ChampionsGate area has seen a lot of growth and development in recent years especially, and likewise, it's seen a lot of traffic, and so this project is really meant to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection," said Allison Colburn with the Florida Department of Transportation.

That means fewer traffic lights, and lets vehicles make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road. The project will also include sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

"A diverging diamond interchange is designed to be intuitive to drive through. You just follow your lanes. Advanced signs, signals, and pavement markings will help guide you through the intersection," said FDOT engineer Todd Helton.

FDOT said the interchange project is set to be finished by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

