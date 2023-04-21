Orlando seeking federal funding to link SunRail commuter train to Brightline

Florida's higher-speed rail service, Brightline, officially unveiled its new Orlando Station on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Brightline made history as having the fastest train in the Southeast, reaching speeds of 130 mph. Brightline currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Brightline hopes to open the Orlando station before July of this year.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer attended the unveiling and said he wants to see Brightline's station at the Orlando International Airport connect with the SunRail commuter line, so residents have a direct way to travel.

"Imagine that," he said, "being able to get on anywhere in the 61 miles and travel to the airport and then connect to Brightline and go to West Palm or Fort Lauderdale. That’s going to be great for any travel."

SunRail will eventually operate a commuter rail line from DeLand, in Volusia County, to Poinciana, in Osceola County. Mayor Dyer said the city is in the process of applying for federal funding for the Brightline connection.

Mayor Dyer hopes to see it happen in the next couple of years, once funding is approved.

As we wait for an exact launch date sometime later this year, Brightline said tickets for trips on the extended line will go on sale beginning in May. Family rates will also be available.