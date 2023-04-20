Brightline Orlando: When train service begins to South Florida, when tickets go on sale

The construction of Brightline's train station in Orlando is finally complete. Brightline officials unveiled the new station, which is located at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), on Thursday morning, giving future travelers a first look inside.

As the company prepares to begin rail service from the City Beautiful to South Florida, FOX 35 News is answering some of your frequently asked questions.

What is Brightline? When will Brightline begin service in Orlando?

Brightline is Florida's higher-speed passenger rail service. It currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Brightline hopes to open the Orlando station before July of this year.

What can guests expect on board a Brightline train?

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed wifi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

Where is the Brightline Orlando station located? What amenities does the Brightline Orlando station offer?

Brightline's modern, two-story Orlando space is located adjacent to Terminal C at MCO.

The station will offer the following amenities:

Mary Mary Bar, which serves craft cocktails and small bites

MRKT PLACE, a retail shop offering gifts and refreshments

BrightKids, a children’s play area

Like its trains, the station also offers free WiFi and charging stations at every seat.

How much are Brightline train tickets? When can I purchase them?

Travelers can purchase train tickets for future dates between Orlando and South Florida starting in May. An official date has not been announced.

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

How long will a Brightline train ride take from Orlando to Miami?

Travelers can expect to travel from Orlando to Miami on a nonstop Brightline train in two hours and 59 minutes, and from Orlando to West Palm Beach in two hours.

Officials say regular service trains, which stop at Brightline's other South Florida stations, will connect Orlando travelers to the area in three hours and thirty minutes.

What will be Brightline Orlando's train schedule between Central and South Florida?

The Orlando station will operate daily, offering 16 round trips from Central Florida to South Florida.

During the weekdays, hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami will run from 5 a.m. until 8:50 p.m. The first southbound train from Orlando in Miami will arrive at 8:30 a.m.

Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando will run from 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami will arrive in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.

On the weekends, hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami will run the same as weekdays, with the first southbound train from Orlando in Miami also arriving at 8:30 a.m.

The hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando on the weekends, will begin at 5:45 a.m. and run until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami will arrive earlier in Orlando on the weekends at 9:15 a.m.

Is the Orlando Brightline station hiring?

Brightline is looking to fill multiple full-time positions at its brand-new train station at the Orlando International Airport.

The company is hiring for its operations, hospitality/guest services, and safety and security teams, according to its website.

See a list of open positions below:

Commissary Attendant

Commissary Supervisor

Hospitality Attendant

Guest Relations Supervisor

Security Officer (part-time or full-time)

Safety & Security Manager

Security Deputy Manager

Train Attendant

Onboard Lead

Bar Attendant

Guest Relations Agent

Baggage Attendant

Station Manager

Director, Baggage Operations

Senior Manager, Operations Analysis

To apply or learn more about each position, visit Brightline's career page by clicking here.