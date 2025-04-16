Julie Sulpizio's competency review hearing scheduled, woman arrested in deadly 'ambush' of Florida deputies

The Brief Julie Sulpizio, the woman accused of orchestrating a deadly ambush that killed a Lake County deputy and injured two others, is scheduled for a competency review hearing on May 1, 2025. Sulpizio, who was arrested in August 2024, faces charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. The incident, which involved religiously motivated violence, saw her family members, including her husband and two daughters, dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after the attack.



Julie Sulpizio, the woman accused of orchestrating a religious-backed, doomsday-style "ambush" with her family that killed one Lake County deputy and injured two others, has a competency review hearing scheduled for May, according to new court documents.

Who is Julie Sulpizio?

49-year-old Julie Ann Sulpizio is the lone survivor of her family, which initially consisted of herself, her husband Michael Sulpizio, and her two adult daughters, Cheyenne and Savannah, who were adopted by Michael. Sulpizio was arrested and charged in August 2024 after allegedly orchestrating an "ambush" against Lake County deputies at her home near Eustis.

The backstory:

Lake County deputies responded to the neighborhood in the early evening of August 2, 2024 after receiving a 911 call about a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, who was apparently assaulting her neighbors and wouldn't leave.

Lake County Sheriff Grinnell said Sulpizio kept trying to get the neighbors to come to her house. She eventually made some statements that drew concern for the well-being of her husband and daughters.

Sulpizio was placed in handcuffs and taken to the hospital. Deputies went over to Sulpizio's home to conduct a well-fare check and once inside, were met with a "hail of gunfire."

Master Deputy Bradley Link was shot in the back multiple times, fell, and became "trapped" inside the home and unable to get out. Other deputies were also shot and attempted to rescue him, but were being shot by those inside the home, Michael, Savannah and Cheyenne.

SWAT teams attempted to rescue Deputy Link, but were also met with gunfire. In total, three deputies were shot. Deputy Link died at the hospital. Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano were hospitalized and treated for their injuries.

Sulpizio's husband and her two adult daughters, were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

What has happened since Sulpizio was arrested?

Timeline:

August 2, 2024 - Julie Sulpizio was arrested after she allegedly orchestrated a deadly ambush of three Lake County sheriff’s deputies. Her husband and two adult daughters were a part of the ambush. The three of them shot at the deputies inside the home, leading to the death of Deputy Link and the injuring of Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano.

August 7, 2024 - Sulpizio pleaded not guilty to the charges recommended by arresting officers.

August 19, 2024 - Sulpizio was indicted by a grand jury on nine charges: principal to first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, four counts of battery — one of them on a law enforcement officer — and three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

October 1, 2024 - Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty and filed their decision with the Fifth Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida. In its filing, prosecutors said there are five aggravating factors that warrant the death penalty consideration:

Julie Sulpizio was allegedly convicted of a capital felony or a previous felony involving the use or threat of violence.

Julia Sulpizio knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons.

The capital felony was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of laws.

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.

The victim of the capital felony was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his or her official duties.

February 28, 2025 - Sulpizio found not competent to stand trial.

When is the competency review hearing?

What we know:

According to Circuit Judge Brian Welke’s order to transport and notice of hearing, Sulpizio is expected in court on Thursday May 1, 2025 at 10 a.m.

The notice states that the court has been notified by the Florida Department of Children and Families and through the Administrator of South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center that Sulpizio "is competent to proceed, or otherwise no longer meets criteria for continued commitment…" Sulpizio must be delivered to the appropriate detention facility by April 22, within seven days of the order which was filed late Tuesday afternoon, according to the notice.

Disturbing details behind Sulpizio family:

Dig deeper:

Neighbors reported seeing Julie Sulpizio walking her dogs along the road, the same dogs that deputies later found dead in front of the home. Sulpizio told detectives she shot the dogs, believing they were vessels for "Lucifer."

A probable cause affidavit for Sulpizio’s arrest reveals she told detectives about a body underneath their house — a person named "Nolan Rivers," who she claimed her husband, Michael Sulpizio, had trapped there a week earlier. However, a search of the residence by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office yielded no results.

The Sulpizio family's story is rife with religious themes, with Julie Sulpizio allegedly calling herself God and claiming divine direction. In contrast, the family referred to Michael Sulpizio as "my king," with assertions that the king would kill them all.

What did Julie Ann Sulpizio say to investigators?

What they're saying:

Below is some of what law enforcement allegedly heard Sulpizio say prior to and during her arrest:

"Helen, under God's will"

"Who is your God?"

"Julie is in heaven."

"We needed to trick ‘Lucy,’"

"You are one of them." (While pointing at a deputy).

"See, we needed to trick the evil to come out."

"You walk in front of me. I was headed that way," (She told her neighbors and the deputy while directing them to her residence)

"Oh, see, he sent me down here."

"Yes, my husband, God."

"Yes, Michael, I am coming,"

"That's God's light," (referring to the strobe light on the taser pointed at her)

After approaching a deputy with her arms crossed on her chest and smiling the deputy used his left hand, redirecting Sulpizio rearward, causing her to fall to the ground on her back. The deputy told her to stay on the ground, but she resisted, he said. The deputy holstered his Taser and grabbed his handcuffs while applying control to Sulpizio's right wrist. While on her back Sulpizio shouted a number of things:

"You wanna play? You are just making me madder,"

"Let's do this, now!"

"I can feel him!"

"Michael, Gabriel, Timothy. It's time now to protect my children!"

Investigators later learned that "Lucy" refers to "Lucifer."

