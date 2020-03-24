Company working to provide free shoes for healthcare workers

article

A footwear company is hoping to help out healthcare workers across the country who have endless been on the frontlines -- and their feet-- during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allbirds, based in San Francisco, is offering a free pair of shoes to all healthcare professionals who want them.

"We want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy," the company said in a tweet. "We hope a pair of Tuke Matcha Wool Runners on us might be a small token of our appreciation."

If you work in the healthcare industry and would like to take advantage of the offer, email together@allbirds.com to receive your free pair of shoes.

The company says they have received an overwhelming response and are trying to fill as many requests as possible.

"If we're unable to accommodate your request, we promise to keep exploring other ways to support those on the front lines."

