Company will pay you $9,000 to surf the web for 2 weeks

article

A Norwegian company wants to pay one lucky person thousands of dollars for simply surfing the web!

The personal browser job is with "Opera."

According to the description on LinkedIn, this is a remote job so anyone anywhere in the world can apply.

"Imagine getting paid for browsing the web. Imagine no more. We’re looking for a personal browser – a person whose task is to browse the web," the company writes. "Yup, you heard us right."

MORE NEWS: 500,000 people expected on Space Coast for astronaut launch

The job entails browsing the web and "talk about the fun and the weird stuff you come across."

Advertisement

"We will help you to find the good stuff – as, quite frankly, we have seen it all. Your work days will be shared online."

The right person for the job must love memes, watching baby seal videos and studying conspiracy theories, the company says.

MORE NEWS: ‘Drools’ the dog finds loving home after spending 729 days in shelter

The best part? You'll be paid $9,000 for two weeks of work!

To apply, you must:

Love the web

Know what a browser is

Talk to yourself, a lot

Have a computer and a stable internet connection

Speak fluent English

Are at least 18 years old

The two-week browsing period will begin in winter 2020/2021.

Beyond your pay, Opera also promises to contribute to your worldwide fame via its social media channels.

The deadline to apply is Friday, November 20th.

To apply, go HERE.