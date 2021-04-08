Expand / Collapse search

Company will pay you $500 to rate hot dogs at baseball stadiums

By FOX 35 News Staff
DENVER - APRIL 02: A fan has a loaded hotdog at the ready to celebrate Opening Day as the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Colorado Rockies on April 2, 2007 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Do you like hot dogs? Do you like baseball? Do you like getting paid? This could be the dream job for you!

BonusFinder is looking for someone to be their ‘MLB Food Tester’ which consists of eating hot dogs at different baseball stadiums and then rating them.

The judging criteria includes:

  • Hot dog appearance and color
  • Quality of the bun and bread flavor
  • Hot dog flavor complexity and quality of meat
  • Sauce and topping generosity
  • Value for money
  • Game entertainment and quality
  • Stadium atmosphere and excitement

On top of getting filled up with hot dogs, BonusFinder will pay you $500 for your honest opinion.

To apply, go HERE. 

 