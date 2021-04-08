Company will pay you $500 to rate hot dogs at baseball stadiums

article

Do you like hot dogs? Do you like baseball? Do you like getting paid? This could be the dream job for you!

BonusFinder is looking for someone to be their ‘MLB Food Tester’ which consists of eating hot dogs at different baseball stadiums and then rating them.

The judging criteria includes:

Hot dog appearance and color

Quality of the bun and bread flavor

Hot dog flavor complexity and quality of meat

Sauce and topping generosity

Value for money

Game entertainment and quality

Stadium atmosphere and excitement

On top of getting filled up with hot dogs, BonusFinder will pay you $500 for your honest opinion.

To apply, go HERE.