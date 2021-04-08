'Just trying to make people smile': Shaq pays for stranger's engagement ring

Shaquille O'Neal has gone viral again for his latest act of kindness.

The legendary NBA player was seen on video paying for a stranger's engagement ring at a Zales jewelry store in Georgia, where Shaq has a jewelry collection.

TRENDING: Body cam shows 'arrest' of 10-foot gator found under car in Florida

An Instagram post shows O'Neal handing a credit card to a cashier and shaking the grateful man's hand.

O'Neal told TNT that he was in the store looking for some earrings when he noticed the young man asking how much he owed to pay off the engagement ring. That's when Shaq pulled out his credit card, handed it to the cashier, and paid the balance himself.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Shaq stops to help driver after crash on Florida highway

"Whenever I leave the house, I try to do a good deed," he said.

Shaq also told a story about helping a woman and autistic daughter by buying furniture for them.

"I'm just trying to make people smile...that's all."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.