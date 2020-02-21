Community in shock after U.S. customs border patrol agent found dead with family in apparent murder-suicide

article

A community is reeling after Orange County deputies say a family of four was found dead of an apparent murder-suicide.

Neighbor Maria Harris says, "It’s kind of crazy how it happened, to see the cops come out shaking their heads. And they told us it was four bodies in the house."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the family who was found dead in an Orange County home this week.

Marielis Soto, 38, has been identified as the female who was found. The two boys are Ezequiel Almodovar Jr., 16, and Gabriel Almodovar, 12.

The suspect who deputies say killed himself is identified as Ezequiel Almodovar, 39.

Deputies say was a customs and border agent at Orlando International Airport.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released this statement saying, in part: “Field Offices are saddened to learn of the deaths of one of our officers, who before taking his own life, took the lives of his wife and two children."

Friends of the family told FOX 35 News Friday that Almodovar was recently asked to be reassigned to the Jacksonville office.

Meanwhile, two schools are offering grief counseling for the children who knew Ezequiel Jr., 16, and Gabriel, 12.

Counselors are at Corner Lake Middle and East River High School.

The principal sent out this message, saying: "We were made aware this evening of the deaths of one of our students last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this extremely difficult time."

Parents say their children who knew the victims are not taking the news well.

Jay Munoz said, "It’s kind of difficult, kind of difficult. My son, he almost shed a tear this morning because he knew the kids, played basketball for a few years."

During a media briefing on Thursday evening, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies entered a home on Corner Glen Drive as part of a well-being check.

Inside the home, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their late 30s and two boys, one middle school-aged and one high school-aged.