Community helps Ocala pizzeria after scammed during fundraiser for victim of car crash

A Marion County pizza parlor has received a significant boost from the community after it was a victim of a $500 scam.

Wise Guys Pizzeria hosted a fundraiser Thursday night to support a North Marion High School student recovering from a car crash. The event took an unexpected turn when a scammer ordered $500 worth of pizza but never showed up to pay.

However, the community quickly rallied to support the pizzeria. Residents lined up outside the door to purchase the unpaid-for pizzas, making the setback a success.

"People came in, and the community pulled together and actually bought those pizzas in support of the restaurant and the fundraiser, and we couldn't be more thankful for everything that happened tonight," a spokesperson for Wise Guys Pizzeria said.

Despite the positive outcome, the pizzeria owners are determined to find the person responsible for the scam. Detectives are investigating the fraudulent phone call, and the owners vow to pursue justice.