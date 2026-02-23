Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
9
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 2:12 AM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Over 70 acres catch fire in 2 Central Florida areas amid red flag warning

By
Published  February 23, 2026 3:55pm EST
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Two brush fires broke out in Central Florida on Feb. 23 – one in Orlando and one in Daytona Beach.
    • The Orlando Fire Department said the dry climate and low humidity – with the addition of wind – is "ripe" for brush fires.
    • The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in parts of Florida, which is expected to end at 7 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A red flag warning is issued for the Florida Panhandle and Florida Big Bend due to low humidity and gusty winds, the National Weather Service reported

the Orlando Fire Department fought a fire on Arnold Palmer Drive on Feb. 23. 

What we know:

A red flag warning is designated when potentially hazardous fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

Red flag warnings are associated with the largest 10% of fires. The warnings are issued if relative humidity falls below 35% for four hours or more, Volusia County said. 

With northwest winds traveling 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusts up to 28 miles per hour, a low humidity of 15 to 18 percent, fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said. 

Brush fires in Central Florida

Fire crews addressed an eight-acre fire in Orlando, Monday morning. 

The Orlando Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive around 6 a.m., Feb. 23. 

Around 11 a.m., the fire had spread to eight acres and was 80% contained, the fire department confirmed. No structures were in danger. 

"We didn't encounter anyone out there," Spencer Bashinski, Assistant Chief of the Orlando Fire Department, said. 

Crews were conducting "back burning" to contain the fire in the area, Bashinski said. 

The fire department has not determined the origin of the fire. 

Fire crews are also fighting a brush fire in Daytona Beach. At around noon, the fire was 70 acres and 50% contained

Drought increases likelihood of fire

The state of Florida is experiencing a drought. While areas of north and south Florida are – about 67% of the state – are in extreme drought, Central Florida is experiencing moderate drought and off the coast, near Orlando, is abnormally dry, the U.S. drought monitor shows. 

Within Central Florida, Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Osceola, Polk and Sumter are under a burn ban. 

Bashinski spoke about the dry climate, saying, "It doesn't take much to get fires like this going. The conditions are pretty ripe for brush fires and the wind today is contributing to the growth of this fire." 

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

Current fires in Florida

To view other fires in Florida, view the Florida Forest Service website. 

When will the red flag warning end? 

What's next:

A red flag warning will remain in portions of Central Florida through 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 23.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Fire Department and National Weather Service. 

