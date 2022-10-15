'Come Out With Pride' festival takes over Lake Eola in downtown Orlando

article

The "Come Out With Pride" festival is taking over downtown Orlando on Saturday. The huge event is expected to bring out hundreds of thousands of people to Lake Eola Park.

This year's event includes all-day entertainment, a parade, and it all wraps-up with a fireworks show. The parade route this year starts at 4 p.m. on Orange Avenue at Washington Street.

More than 100 groups of participants will stroll a mile through downtown Orlando. There will be music and entertainment at three different stages featuring local artists and celebrity headliners.

There will also be a pride marketplace, a family zone, and much more.

Participants take part at the annual Pride parade in Paris on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Organizers say that given the current political climate, along with threats at other pride events around the nation, safety is a top priority.

"We will have metal detectors, and we are asking folks to have clear bags," said the executive director of Come Out With Pride, Tatiana Quiroga. "The festival itself is barricaded in but this year it’s completely locked down. There are specific entry points. We have four specific entry points with several exits."

This year, organizers added a teen zone in response to the state's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law.

"We wanted to make sure that the LGBTQ+ teens, especially those in the trans community, felt like this is a place for them also and that they feel loved and accepted," said Quiroga.

The festivities get underway at noon on Saturday and runs until 9:30 p.m. You can find more information on the event website.