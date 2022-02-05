Cold weather returns to Central Florida for the weekend

It will be a cloudy and cooler weekend in central Florida. A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula today.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

This will cause scattered showers this morning with afternoon highs staying in the low-60s. Breezy conditions are also likely, especially along the coast, it is not going to be the best weekend for boating in the Atlantic.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Shower activity will increase overnight and on Sunday and as area of low pressure forms off our east coast.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Keep your umbrella handy throughout the entire weekend. We will slowly see an increase in temperatures through Monday, but once our next front arrives on Tuesday, temperatures will plummet to the low-60s yet again.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Advertisement

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the showers and hour-by-hour forecast right on your cell phone.