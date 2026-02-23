Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 2:12 AM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Fire crews fight Daytona Beach brush fire: 25% contained

Published  February 23, 2026 1:44pm EST
Daytona Beach
The Brief

    • Fire crews are fighting an active brush fire in Daytona Beach. 
    • The fire is described as 20 to 25 acres and 25% contained.
    • Daytona Beach Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on the scene fighting the fire. 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Fire crews in Daytona Beach are addressing a brush fire that has spread to over 20 acres. 

What we know:

A brush fire in Daytona Beach – located west of the Mosaic subdivsion – has spread to about 20 to 25 acres. As of noon, the Florida Forest Service reported that the fire was 25% contained. 

Daytona Beach Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on the scene fighting the fire. 

No structures are threatened at this time, the fire department said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Daytona Beach Fire Department. 

Daytona Beach