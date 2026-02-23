Fire crews fight Daytona Beach brush fire: 25% contained
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Fire crews in Daytona Beach are addressing a brush fire that has spread to over 20 acres.
What we know:
A brush fire in Daytona Beach – located west of the Mosaic subdivsion – has spread to about 20 to 25 acres. As of noon, the Florida Forest Service reported that the fire was 25% contained.
Daytona Beach Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on the scene fighting the fire.
No structures are threatened at this time, the fire department said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Daytona Beach Fire Department.