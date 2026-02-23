Fire crews fight Daytona Beach brush fire: 25% contained

The Brief Fire crews are fighting an active brush fire in Daytona Beach. The fire is described as 20 to 25 acres and 25% contained. Daytona Beach Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on the scene fighting the fire.



What we know:

A brush fire in Daytona Beach – located west of the Mosaic subdivsion – has spread to about 20 to 25 acres. As of noon, the Florida Forest Service reported that the fire was 25% contained.

No structures are threatened at this time, the fire department said.