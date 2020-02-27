Cold weather closes Central Florida water parks on Thursday and Friday

article

With the cooler temperatures, several water parks across Central Florida announced that they will be closed.

For instance, Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort was closed on Thursday and Friday.

SeaWorld Orlando's Aquatica will also be closed all day onThursday and Friday as well.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is currently closed for enhancements.

Disney's Blizzard Beach water park listed no times available for Thursday.

Lows in Central Florida are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s Thursday night. A freeze watch will be going into effect for Alachua County.

