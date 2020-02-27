Freeze watch, frost advisory to go into effect for parts of Central Florida as temperatures drop

Cover your plants, bring the pets inside and break out an extra blanket: Central Florida is going to feel like Winter on Thursday!

A significant drop in temperatures expected for Thursday night will put a freeze watch in effect for Alachua County and some areas north going into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.

"Much of North Central Florida will likely experience frost Friday morning outside of the freeze watch locations. Something to consider for the tender plants in the garden," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

"Temperatures dropping down to freezing up in Ocala and Gainesville!" FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said. "We'll drop down to 40-degrees in Orlando."

A frost advisory will also go into effect late Thursday nights until 8:00 a.m. Friday for Sumter, Citrus, and Levy counties.

As for daytime temperatures, much of Central Florida will see highs around 60-degrees on Thursday. It will be beautiful and cool with lots of sunshine.

The 60s will stick around for Friday and Saturday. Central Florida will slowly warm back up by Sunday or Monday.

