Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s in Central Florida

After a few days of warm, comfortable temperatures, Central Florida is about to get smacked with another cold front.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant in the low 80s for your highs both days. Monday will only see a high in the 60s and then on Tuesday morning, expect chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s!

"Our next front that will be pushing over the state, cooling us down. We're talking 30s and 40s for wake-up temperatures on Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures only topping off in the 60s," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

In other weather-related news, Saturday marks the official end of Florida's hurricane season.

We've had 18 named storms, and 6 hurricanes -- 3 of which were major hurricanes: Dorian, Humberto and Lorenzo.

"Keep in mind we could see a tropical or sub-tropical system develop after November 30, but it's not likely. At least right now, it's very quiet out in the tropics."

