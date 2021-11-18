Cold front to drop temperatures into 30s, 40s ahead of Thanksgiving

On this Thursday, despite increasing clouds and rising rain chances tonight, highs will still nudge into the 80s mark in many locations.

Clouds are streaming in from the Gulf since last night with rain chances following close behind. Forecast models are flashing a signal of scattered showers after 1 pm today with the highest coverage from around Orlando South.

Rain chances will continue into Friday and coverage will ease with a few showers around to start the day.

Lows tonight are quite mild as the atmosphere continues its transition between fronts. The storm track over the Southern U.S. will become more active in the coming days and a few stronger fronts will show up around Central Florida as a result.

A strong cold front will arrive in the area on Tuesday. A few showers look possible, followed up with a shot of much colder air. It's at this time temperatures really drop off with the lowest of the low expected by next Wednesday morning.

Wake up temps in the 30s can be expected for our far northern counties, 40s generally south of that. Stay tuned!