Orlando weather: Cold front brings brief cooldown before warmer December trend

A mild afternoon is in store with highs reaching the mid-70s, but a cold front moving through tonight will drop temperature highs to the 60s on Friday, roughly 5 to 8 degrees below normal.

The cooler weather will be short-lived as a broader hemispheric warming trend settles in ahead of Christmas.

Highs in many areas are expected to climb to near or above 80°F throughout much of December, with only brief cool spells associated with weak cold fronts.

No significant arctic blasts are forecast to impact the lower 48 states through the New Year.

The next measurable rainfall is expected next Wednesday, accompanying a cold front that may bring another brief period of cooler weather before highs rebound into the 70s and 80s.