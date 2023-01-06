Cold front arrives bringing beautiful weekend weather to Central Florida

Today's high: 68 degrees

Tonight's low: 47 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No weather concerns today! Gorgeous, sun filled skies all day with comfy temps. Northerly breezes will be a bit more prominent closer to the coastal locations.

Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the 70s and lows climbing a bit into the low-mid 50s.

BEACHES:

Great weather will be found in our coastal locations. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. North-Northwest breezes could pulse up to "breezy" levels 10-20mph. Surf is just about flat at 1' or less, minor East swell in the water. Temps bump up a bit along the beaches Saturday and Sunday. Surf comes up a bit Saturday and Sunday into the 1-2' range as some additional ENE swell filters in.

THEME PARKS:

Sunshine rules the theme parks today and through the weekend. Comfy temps in the 60s today, 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies are dry through the period. If you're running in the Disney Marathon Sunday morning, the weather looks awesome. A cool start gives way to a pleasant afternoon in the 70s, bright sun!

OUTLOOK:

Beautiful weather through the weekend and pretty much through next week. High pressure will call the shots before our next front moves though next week. A few showers will be possible during this time, coverage looks low.