Cocoa police officer tests positive for coronavirus, department says

The Cocoa Police Department said that one of its officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that the officer is at home and recovering well. This is said to be there only confirmed case among employees at the police department and city.

In addition, they confirmed that the department is following all CDC guidelines for contact tracing, testing, and continuity of operations. Additional safety measures, like pre-screening all employees with temperature checks and requiring all employees and officers to wear masks and gloves when in public, have also been taken.

“We are thankful that the officer is doing well and recovering at home,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “We want to make sure we continue to follow all the guidelines to prevent the spread of this virus and we strongly encourage everyone to do the same in order to reduce the risk for every person.”

