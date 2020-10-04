Expand / Collapse search

Cocoa Beach's mask mandate expires, businesses can still require them

By FOX 35 News Staff
Cocoa Beach
The City of Cocoa Beach is letting its mask mandate expire on Monday.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The masks are coming off in Cocoa Beach.

Cocoa Beach's City Manager James McKnight sent out a memo saying he would let the city's mask mandate expire on Monday, October 5th.

However, wearing masks would still be protocol at city facilities. Businesses can still require masks if they choose.

The decision can reportedly still be reversed.

The change comes after Gov. DeSantis announced that the state would move into Phase 3. However, that executive order does not mention masks.

Cocoa Beach's city manager said the end of the mask mandate could be reversed if a spike in coronavirus cases occurs in the city.

